Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,682 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $241,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $395.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $350.99 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.88.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

