Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,657 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.32% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $197,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 274.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $171.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.42 and a 200 day moving average of $168.45. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $154.12 and a 12-month high of $176.73.

