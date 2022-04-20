Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 38,455 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,455 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.93% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $282,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $225.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.55 and its 200-day moving average is $241.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $266.44.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.