Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,067 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Medtronic worth $289,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,615,000 after buying an additional 360,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,336,999,000 after acquiring an additional 105,057 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,698,200,000 after purchasing an additional 547,223 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,243,000 after purchasing an additional 213,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Shares of MDT opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average is $110.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

