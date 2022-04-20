Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $121.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,351,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.78% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $121,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 987.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.30. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.80 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

