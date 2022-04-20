Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $123.36 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $123,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Argus reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.00.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $180.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.14 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

