Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $308.50 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,424 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,333 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Costco Wholesale worth $308,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after acquiring an additional 450,303 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $202,327,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,611,000 after buying an additional 338,144 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after buying an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,500,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $600.54 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $365.29 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $547.62 and its 200-day moving average is $525.69. The company has a market capitalization of $266.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.