Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of KLA worth $95,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $10.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.39. 14,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,179. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $285.89 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.85.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

