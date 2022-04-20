Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.57% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $105,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,182,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 72,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,519,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 369,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,900,000 after buying an additional 40,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of VDC stock opened at $206.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $177.86 and a 12 month high of $205.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.69.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.