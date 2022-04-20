Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,749,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,056 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of NextEra Energy worth $350,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 79,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $805,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 152,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $83.47. The firm has a market cap of $161.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.