Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 902,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of CBRE Group worth $97,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,941,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,512,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,873,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,489,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,719,000 after buying an additional 432,108 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,291,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,489,000 after buying an additional 298,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,827,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,758,000 after purchasing an additional 280,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,938. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

