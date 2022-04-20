Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378,410 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $116,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,472,000 after buying an additional 1,735,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,217,000 after buying an additional 1,593,279 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,477,000 after purchasing an additional 973,598 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,197,000 after purchasing an additional 942,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,399,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,293,000 after purchasing an additional 887,394 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.