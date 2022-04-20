Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Atlassian worth $89,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 117.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.84.

TEAM stock traded down $7.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.61. 6,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $207.83 and a 12 month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

