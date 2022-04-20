Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 153,854 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,326,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.61% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $110,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.69.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.