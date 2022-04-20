EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Stock Price Up 4.9%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 29,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,326,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74.
About EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX)
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EQRx (EQRX)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.