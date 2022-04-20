EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Stock Price Up 4.9%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 29,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,326,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQRX. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,464,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EQRx in the 4th quarter worth about $269,579,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,807,000. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in EQRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,902,000. Finally, Arboretum Ventures Inc. bought a new position in EQRx during the fourth quarter worth $95,041,000. 19.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

