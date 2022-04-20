Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Shares of ELS opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $67.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 114.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,799,000 after acquiring an additional 94,206 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 646,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,689,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 309,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

