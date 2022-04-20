Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE ELS opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $67.50 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.56. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.69%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.
