Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.33.

ERO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of TSE:ERO traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.40. 171,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,525. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 7.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.65.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.