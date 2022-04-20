ETHA Lend (ETHA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $233,878.00

ETHA Lend (ETHA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, ETHA Lend has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One ETHA Lend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHA Lend has a market capitalization of $367,368.38 and $233,878.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ETHA Lend alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00033925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00103305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ETHA Lend Coin Profile

ETHA Lend (CRYPTO:ETHA) is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend . The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

ETHA Lend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHA Lend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHA Lend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHA Lend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHA Lend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHA Lend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.