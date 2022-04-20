EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Trading Up 16.5%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) shares were up 16.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.97 and last traded at $36.00. Approximately 133,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 56,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EDRY shares. TheStreet raised EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $114.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

EuroDry ( NASDAQ:EDRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter. EuroDry had a net margin of 48.34% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business had revenue of $22.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EuroDry Ltd. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EuroDry by 5,191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EuroDry by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of EuroDry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of EuroDry by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

