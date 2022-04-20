Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.40

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 32484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.
The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57.
About Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evotec (EVTCY)
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.