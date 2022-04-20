Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.40

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 32484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

