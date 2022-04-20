Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.21. 104,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,289,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTCH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Farfetch alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 3.16.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.53) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.