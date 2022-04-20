Fear NFTs Market Capitalization Hits $8.31 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00045616 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.12 or 0.07429332 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00039326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,113.43 or 0.99847598 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

