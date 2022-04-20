First Personal Financial Services Acquires 158 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Paychex were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,800.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,031,000 after buying an additional 952,274 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $70,057,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 41.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after buying an additional 589,558 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $61,915,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 81.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,136,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,851,000 after buying an additional 511,340 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex stock traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $139.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,181. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.70. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $96.12 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.