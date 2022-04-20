First Personal Financial Services Has $72,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after acquiring an additional 503,813 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,210,381,000 after acquiring an additional 161,890 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,269,000 after acquiring an additional 822,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.75.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.60. The company had a trading volume of 81,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158,044. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $168.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

