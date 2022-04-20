First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.45.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,590. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.84. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The stock has a market cap of C$28.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.15759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total transaction of C$2,995,691.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,646,462. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 43,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$1,845,805.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at C$92,122,729.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,329.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

