First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Holdings Trimmed by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $78.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,713. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.