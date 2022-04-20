First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 124,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 288,594 shares.The stock last traded at $55.51 and had previously closed at $55.49.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 118,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 111.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 437,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,588,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

