First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.28 and last traded at $88.60. 68,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 64,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average is $93.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $81,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $230,000.

