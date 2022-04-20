FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $51.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. FirstEnergy traded as high as $48.30 and last traded at $48.29, with a volume of 18209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FE. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.