Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.36. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 4,481 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.63% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.