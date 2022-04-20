FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Shares Up 0.1%

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.30 and last traded at $45.21. 74,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 155,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95.

Get FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 21.0% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,405,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 62.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.