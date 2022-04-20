Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.51

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.51 and last traded at $42.17, with a volume of 257496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.68.

FOCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.05.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $9,940,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 57,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 47,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,128,000 after buying an additional 67,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

