Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 19,900 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,801,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $482,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,720,000 after purchasing an additional 318,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,190,000 after purchasing an additional 72,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,963,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $2,190,250.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,872 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $80.62. 31,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,899. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of -718.57 and a beta of 2.68.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,272.61%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

