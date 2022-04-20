Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 563 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Markel were worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel stock traded up $16.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,488.69. 372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,964. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,368.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1,296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,155.00 and a 12-month high of $1,513.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.53 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

