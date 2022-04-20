Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 172,370 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,330,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,370 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $48,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 23,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,212. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.24. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $57.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 3,066.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Frontdoor (Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.