Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 1,996 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $79,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $50,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.18.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 528,315 shares of company stock worth $71,776,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.27. 170,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,451,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

