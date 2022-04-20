Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 611,049 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,305,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611,049 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $105,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.52. 1,069,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,289,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

