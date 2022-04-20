Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 7,908 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in FedEx were worth $41,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in FedEx by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $4.29 on Wednesday, reaching $213.10. The company had a trading volume of 41,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.39 and a 200-day moving average of $234.96. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

