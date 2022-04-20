Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after buying an additional 46,678 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.02. 19,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,820. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.25 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

