Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,191,883 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $64,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

HBAN traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. 579,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,830,084. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

