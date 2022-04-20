Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $31,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 203.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 831.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 359.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.25.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $4,179,221.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $302,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.26. The company had a trading volume of 36,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,415. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.03 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

