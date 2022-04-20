Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,182,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,130 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $33,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,197 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 915,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 337,302 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 486,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 239,934 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,427,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,504,000 after acquiring an additional 224,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 204,843 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OFC shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OFC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

