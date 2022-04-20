Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.70 Million Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,651,000 after purchasing an additional 107,551 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,848,000.

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,957. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.91. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

