Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $6.25 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

UL traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.43. 328,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,762,050. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.