Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $937,850,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $448.10. 220,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,143,264. The business’s 50-day moving average is $441.78 and its 200-day moving average is $453.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $406.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.