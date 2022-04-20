Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 247.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Plains GP by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Plains GP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of PAGP stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $12.45. 33,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $12.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.89.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAGP. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

About Plains GP (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.