Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 7,287 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 188.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Park National by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park National in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Park National during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Park National stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.78. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $145.33.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). Park National had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $115.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

