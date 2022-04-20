Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 703,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,590 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $11,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,015,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,979 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 26.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,836,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after purchasing an additional 388,336 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at about $8,498,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 7,250.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 288,991 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,862 shares of company stock valued at $320,772. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. 19,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,470. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.10. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

EGHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.32.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

