Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 576,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,907 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $44,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,473,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,713 shares of company stock worth $2,302,786 in the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

NYSE:SMAR traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $62.52. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

